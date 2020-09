ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION

Thank you for visiting the Kansas on-line voter registration website. Currently, the website is being upgraded to become mobile-compliant. Until the upgrade is complete, you may wish to complete the on-line voter registration application using a laptop or personal computer.

To register to vote online, you must have a valid Kansas driver's license or non-driver's identification card. If you do not have either of these documents, you may register to vote using the

paper form.(link will open in new window.)

You must re-register each time you change your name, address, or party affiliation for voting.

These are the steps you must complete in the online voter registration process:

1) Verify your voting eligibility.

2) Verify that you have a valid driver's license or non-driver's identification card.

3) Enter your personal information.

4) Review and submit your information.

Allow time for processing. Your county election officer will notify you that your voter registration was completed successfully or that further action is needed.

Forms are in PDF format and require Adobe Acrobat Reader which is available for free from Adobe's web site (link will open in a new window).

Have questions? Call 1-800-262-VOTE(8683).